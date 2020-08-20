What are you worth? What am I worth? What are any of us worth? When we come into this world we have already been growing for nine months. Many of us might measure the worth of a newborn by the happiness it brings to a family. But some who are not prepared or caring may treat the baby as if it is worth nothing. We know what happens to those babies that are not wanted.
As we grow and mature so does our worth. Most of our worth is in the eyes of our parents and other relatives. If we just value what our body is worth by what we are made of, which includes oxygen, nitrogen, carbon, hydrogen, calcium and phosphorus, we are worth about $500.
When we mature and move about in the world, we may find that our value is tied to our work. If you have a talent for playing some sport your worth can be quite high. If you acquire the abilities to run a large company or corporation, you can be worth millions. Wherever your field of endeavors takes you can be worth a lot. Most of us try to be worth enough to make it through life without too many trials and tribulations.
My children have a lot of value to me. I wouldn’t take a million dollars for one of them, nor would I pay $100 for another just like them.
When we are young, we help others in many ways. It makes us feel like we are worth something. When we get a job, we are worth something to our employer, who compensate us with a salary. As we learn to do a better job and progress, so does our worth.
What kind of price can we put on someone who has given their life to protect us and our country? What amount of money can we place on those who have lost their lives as first responders? Their worth is incalculable.
As we get old and our bodies begin to decline, we rely on professionals to keep us going. The amount of money it takes to do this can be quite high. And so we question again, what we are worth. In the end we are only worth what it takes to send us off. In the end we are worth nothing. If you have a spiritual belief, then you may be worth a lot to your God.