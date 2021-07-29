Enbridge Inc. is based in Canada, and their Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline will span from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wis. We can no longer afford to subsidize zombie fossil fuel infrastructure.
Perhaps people are not aware that before installing a pipeline carrying toxic oil, all of the water must be drained from wide areas. Line 3 will cross 200 waterways, 800 wetlands and cut across rice beds that the Anishinaabe people with treaty rights that are the law of the land depend on for sustenance. As an example of the untrustworthiness of oil pipeline operators, the original application to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was to displace five billion gallons of water. This turned out to be a gross underestimate of the environmental impact to northern Minnesota.
Corporate donors are funding militarized mercenaries who blockade water protectors within their private property. Peaceful protestors are arrested and punished for protecting water resources essential to everyone. Minnesota’s Department of Commerce concluded the local market does not need Line 3 oil.
We can expect the conspiracists to deny there is a water shortage. But, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has reached the “warning phase” of the statewide drought plan.
As much as 52% of the state is now in severe drought, while the drought classification covers 98% overall.
Most of the public should be aware of the water shortage at Lake Mead bordering Nevada and Arizona. Lake Powell at the Arizona/Utah border suffers an equivalent fall in elevation threatening all who rely on the Colorado River. To exacerbate this disaster, if the copper mine at Oak Flat, Ariz., is allowed to proceed 50,000-acre-feet of water will be wasted per year (1 acre-foot = 325,851 gallons of water). These are not disparate locations far away from our Chesapeake Bay. The world’s water supply is an integrated, unified source of life.
Pipelines can be relied upon to leak. Owner/operators always underestimate the amount that leaks. In fact it has been demonstrated that they don’t have an accurate method of measuring the amount of leakage. Line 3 will cross the Mississippi River twice and terminate at it’s headwaters in Superior, Wis.
Are we to jeopardize commerce, natural resources, livelihood, wildlife and clean, running water for the entire population downstream? The consequences of global warming and climate change have been anticipated for years. None of this has even been necessary.