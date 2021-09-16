I live in Waldorf and every time I drive on Middletown Road toward Route 228/Berry Road, I see a large Trump/Pence campaign billboard outside the first house on Ironwood Drive. This sign is located at the side of the home but directly facing Route 228.
I understand this is within the homeowner’s right as the sign is on private property. However, I have to ask what is the purpose of the presence of it on the property and clearly visible from multiple angles and roads so passing motorists see it quite clearly and often? Especially in light of the fact of the election having finished 9 months ago. Joe Biden was declared the winner and we all know the rest.
This area has steadily become one of diversity over the years and as a Charles County/Waldorf lifer, I feel the sign stands in direct opposition to the mixing pot we have in Waldorf and should be taken down. Yes, we enjoy freedom of speech, but that doesn’t always mean freedom from consequences. Donald Trump said and did a lot of things to alienate and marginalize minorities and as an Asian, minority and American I find the billboard quite problematic and offensive.
I may not be accurate in supposing the homeowner prescribes to all of Donald Trump’s hate rhetoric and sentiment but I wonder what kind of person openly and proudly displays something like this after the crap show that was 2020.