A dear friend of mine in New York City recently reported on her personal experience traveling through New York City to an appointment in Queens on Oct. 14. Almost no one is traveling on the subway system, not even at rush hour, because no one is going to work places. Yet crime on the subway is rising substantially. Overall in New York City, a total of 1,348 people had been shot since Sept. 15, with 321 of them killed. This is double the number shot by Sept. 15, 2019, of whom 230 died. And, 420,000 people, about 5% of the city’s population, have moved out of the city.
Mayor De Blasio moved 13,000 homeless people into hotels without the staffing and services needed to support them, causing chaos and sparking lawsuits from residential communities where the hotels are located. Residential trash is piling up on the streets because of decisions to cut back service. As a result, the rats are thriving.
In May it was reported that 25% of apartment renters had not paid their rent since March. It’s not clear where that stands now but it’s probably much higher now. There are people on the streets, but a much higher percentage of them now are beggars. Homelessness is spreading rapidly.
If you think this breakdown is contained to New York City and we in Southern Maryland can avoid it, you’re fantasizing. You’re deluded if you think the Democrats will solve it. Biden is claiming in his TV ads that he led the recovery of the U.S. out of the 2008 crash. Nothing could be further from the truth. There was no recovery. Instead there were bailouts of the big Wall Street banks that caused the crash in the first place, creating the illusion of a recovery.
Eric Holder, Obama’s Attorney General, refused to prosecute those same banks whose systemic fraud was behind the crash, encouraging them to continue their criminal behavior. Those banks are, in fact, withdrawing credit from the economy and hoarding it instead. Cash that does nothing is worthless. In this circumstance, the Democrats instead are promising us their Green New Deal which will shut down what’s left of America’s industrial economy.
The only way out of this collapse is the four laws that the late American statesman Lyndon LaRouche promulgated in 2014. First is the re-instatement of the Glass-Steagall separation of speculative finance from commercial banking, so that your savings cannot be used in the Wall Street casino; second is a return to a system of top-down national banking as originally defined by Alexander Hamilton; third is a system of directed federal credit intended to increase the physical productivity of the economy; and fourth, a science driver crash program based on fusion and space technologies that will revolutionize the physical economy.
If Trump is re-elected there is the potential for creating the conditions by which these measures can be taken. If Biden is elected, what we face is a fascist, bankers’ dictatorship that promises the end of our Constitution, crushing austerity at home and permanent wars abroad.