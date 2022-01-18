What is a kiss? Two people face each other. They put their faces together tilting their heads to one side so their noses do not get in the way and then they put their lips together. That is one way to kiss, but there are other types of kisses.
There is a kiss that you give to a baby, to your mother or father or to your dog. There are doggie kisses where the dog licks your face. You may be of a culture where you meet a friend or honor somebody by giving them a kiss to one cheek and then the other cheek.
You can send a kiss without touching. You put your hand up to your mouth then lower your arm in the direction of the person you want the kiss to go to and blow the kiss off your finger tips towards that person. You can write kisses by using X’s. XOXOXO means kisses and hugs.
You have to been careful sometimes that the person does not have a cold or some other disease you can catch while kissing.
You can’t just walk up to somebody and kiss them. It has to be a mutual thing. Something you see in their eyes or their actions toward you. You can get lucky sometimes if you can catch someone you want to kiss under the mistletoe around Christmastime.
The best kisses are from the ones you love like wives or husbands and girlfriends or boyfriends. I had a few girlfriends in my younger years and I kissed them all. And I enjoyed all the kisses.
I asked my wife of 58 years if she remembered our first kiss. She did. She remembered the time and place and so too had I remembered.
I do not understand exactly why touching another person’s lips with your lips is such an extraordinary event, but I will settle that it is a good thing and a sweet thing.