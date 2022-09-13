It is unwise to assume the true meaning and intent of the Democratic Party’s movement to “save our democracy.” The advocacy of democracy has been used as a pretext for non-democratic purposes. From what threats, by what means and to what ends do the Democrats propose to save our democracy?
What is “democracy”? Democracy is the right of the people to choose the form and representatives of the government and the laws under which we live. What threats exist?
The foremost threat is the oppression of freedom of thought and speech. People must be free to think and say what they think. Under the guise of regulating harmful speech, freedom of speech is infringed by the deleterious effects of political correctness, censorship, group-think consensus, vague and subjective “hate” speech, and the mob-like, coercive nature of social media. The suppression of thought and speech spreads malignantly through the politicized mass media. In this respect a clear and present danger to democracy exists, fostered by the Democratic Party.
Elections are the means of expressing the majority will of the people. The threats to open and fair elections are numerous: impersonation, false registrations, duplicate voting, buying votes, illegal assistance, ineligible voting, altering the vote count and ballot petition fraud. Arguably, the Democratic Party’s opposition to ensuring election integrity, such as voter I.D., is a threat to democracy.
Abolishing the Electoral College, statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to promote one-party Democratic Party control of the U.S. Senate, and numerically politicizing the U.S. Supreme Court are threats to democracy. The use of public declarations of “emergencies” erodes the safeguards of individual liberty and democracy.
According to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md., 8th), “Two of the hallmarks of a fascist political party are one, they don't accept the results of elections that don't go their way, and two, they embrace political violence” (Sept. 4, 2022, on CBS News “Face the Nation”). Some in the Democratic Party did not accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, renounced the role of a loyal opposition and initiated a political insurgency — “The Resistance” — which worked to subvert the Trump administration. Democrats have an apparent habit of accusing others of being what they are themselves.
While Democrats espouse “restoring and strengthening our democracy,” they work to degrade the three basic predicates of representative democracy — freedom of speech, free and fair elections, and the rule of law. The democracy envisioned by the Democratic Party is authoritarian one-party rule. The hallmarks are clear and present. It must be stopped while there is still time.