Recently Charles County commissioners Gilbert "BJ" Bowling and Amanda Stewart did the right thing, exposing racism running rampant within the halls of our county government.
Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coats as we know it now has been censured due to her wishing to fire the county administrator, allegedly solely because he’s white. Our county is likely to be sued, as it should be.
What Coates has done is an outrage, it is an embarrassment. It seems to be a violation of our code of ethics and, as well, potentially a federal civil rights violation.
I watched in horror like many other residents of this fine county that commissioners' meeting when Bowling and Stewart held strong to their beliefs and would not allow this kind of action to continue. My hats off to Bowling and Stewart. However, I also feel Coates, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II and Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II should do the right thing and step down as commissioners.
Now, back to this commissioner that’s been censured. I find it very funny that she assumes she’s able to vote and make opinions regarding county issues. I’d like to throw this on the other foot.
Let’s pretend Bowling had said those words or tried to fire a Black person and fill that position with a white person. Bowling would have been forced to step down from his position as a commissioner.
Collins, Coates and Patterson all three knew about this. At the very least being the new commissioner, Patterson should’ve at least been brought up to date with what was going on, but he didn’t have to because I’m quite sure he was told by the other two to sit there as he did. The three of you need to step down; you're an embarrassment.
I would also like to bring up an issue that has some very racial undertones. Collins refused to hear Bowling's proposal to vote for commissioners by the district in which the commissioner represents. Collins refused to even entertain that and we all know why.
I do believe we need to hire special counsel to investigate the alleged racism.