With Republican county commissioners Todd Morgan term limited and a candidate for state delegate, and John O’Connor running for sheriff, an out-of-the-ordinary scheme is taking place to unseat the remaining three incumbent county commissioners, Randy Guy, Eric Colvin and Mike Hewitt in the Republican Party Primary Election.
This appears to be the work of one-term (1994-1998) county commissioner Frances Eagan (R), aided and abetted by Ken Rossignol, publisher of the tabloid “The Chesapeake Today.” Together, I am told, they enlisted one-term (2002-2006) commissioner president Tommy McKay to run against Guy, despite McKay’s history of failed election attempts in 2006, 2010 and 2014.
The issue that Eagan, Rossignol, and McKay are trying to politically exploit is the controversy over the Department of Land Use and Growth Management’s approval of the marijuana grow facility in Abell. They would have voters falsely believe that Guy, Colvin and Hewitt are entirely to blame, but not Morgan and O’Connor, whose elections they support.
The Abell marijuana facility project dates to 2016. There are two possible agricultural classifications in the zoning ordinance for growing and processing cannabis: Type 2 - Agricultural Industry, Minor; and Type 5 - Crop Production and Horticulture. Permitting officials labeled it a horticultural operation, which under the zoning ordinance did not require a site plan and was not subject to notification of neighboring property owners, and review before the county planning commission, board of appeals and any public hearings. Why was this choice made, especially in the Critical Area zone where development is most restrictive? Was the staff insensitive to the public’s right to know or unduly influenced?
Did Commissioner John O’Connor exercise a commissioner’s “district privilege” and influence the processing and approval of the project? To view O’Connor’s promotion of the facility in 2018, see www.stmarysmd.com/it/video/CSMC/CSMC%2012-4-2018%20%20meeting.mp4 at 1:40 timing, where he speaks of his “deep conversations” with the owners, and says, “I don’t think we should miss the boat on a $100 million industry.”
The decision to approve the marijuana grow facility without any public scrutiny was grossly wrong. The politically motivated actions to place the blame on Guy, Colvin and Hewitt, while shielding O’Connor and Morgan from any complicity or guilt, suggests a cover-up of their involvement.