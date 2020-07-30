I am writing in response to Caleb M. Soptelean’s article on Friday, July 24. While it is true southern Prince George’s County was a dumping ground for the military as stated by Rosa Hance, this area was not predominantly African American between 1943-1987. This area was equally white and African American.
It also was not wealthy white folks as Valerie Proctor states. The area was always lower middle class. All of the new power plants are a result of the recent housing boom. I am a lifelong resident of this area. Crime, litter and traffic are the biggest results of this boom.
The people doing the most complaining are the ones that brought the problems. Also, aren’t the breast cancer victims in Calvert County mostly white?