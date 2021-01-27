I am so frustrated at the slow distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in my area.
I am a 66-year-old female and liver-transplant recipient. Obviously, I’m extremely immune compromised. In addition, I have Type 2 Diabetes, controlled hypertension, history of pulmonary embolus and deep vein thrombosis secondary to heparin induced thrombocytopenia, history of breast cancer, and I am overweight. Even with my age and co-morbidities I’m not likely to get a vaccine soon.
At the current rate of vaccination, I calculate that it will take years to get vaccinated. I have not been out of my house since March 11, 2020, with the exception of three doctor appointments and two lab visits. I have groceries and drugs delivered. I do visit my yard when the weather is good. I am blessed to work at NIH and I can work from home. But I can’t even begin to describe to you how isolating this situation is. I feel that the elderly and immune compromised are given an extremely low priority for Maryland.
It is not clear how much vaccine we are given as a state and how it is distributed to the counties. The lack of transparency at the state and national level is totally unacceptable. Florida seems to have a never ending supply. They have enough that they allow people from out of state to receive a vaccine. I cannot express my level of frustration for this issue.
I am hoping with the change in the administration with the Biden inauguration I urge Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md., 3rd) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to fight for more vaccine and more transparency with how the vaccine is handled.