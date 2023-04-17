We Americans are an odd bunch. We will fight to ban books from public libraries and schools, but when it comes to guns we sit back and do nothing or very little. I can't understand this.
Although I agree that certain books may be inappropriate for certain age groups of children, books don't kill people. On the other hand, guns do kill people and it is happening every day with alarming regularity, yet our political leaders and a portion of our society will not budge on any meaningful gun control measures.
You know sometimes in life we need to compromise and give up some things for the betterment of all of society. Most guns are used to commit crimes and murder, not in the protection of one's home or property. The idea of letting citizens arm themselves with whatever gun they want is ludicrous.
How many citizens are really going to go to a shooting range and practice shooting a gun regularly, so that if they need to intervene in a criminal act they can do so safely and efficiently? I say very few.
What happens if a citizen tries to shoot an active shooter in a school, restaurant or any place and shoots a bystander? I would hate to be that person. You can imagine the legal jeopardy with that.
The best and and strongest gun control laws may not eliminate the gun violence we have in our country, but I believe it would help tremendously and something is better than nothing. We cannot have citizens running around with assault rifles and high capacity magazines. This scares me and makes me feel unsafe.
Some say it's a mental illness problem, not a gun problem. Certainly, this is a big part of the equation, but equally important is why are so many Americans infatuated with guns? A device made for one purpose — to kill.