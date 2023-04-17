We Americans are an odd bunch. We will fight to ban books from public libraries and schools, but when it comes to guns we sit back and do nothing or very little. I can't understand this.

Although I agree that certain books may be inappropriate for certain age groups of children, books don't kill people. On the other hand, guns do kill people and it is happening every day with alarming regularity, yet our political leaders and a portion of our society will not budge on any meaningful gun control measures.