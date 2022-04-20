School is an environment for education. Being a student in school is a place for social interaction. Especially being a high-schooler, school can be an escape for some students. They may be going through things at home or simply just want to be around people that share the same interest. Sometimes school can take that away from us. They never consider why students choose fighting over having a conversation about their problems.
Schools say mental health is important, however, giving us math assignments at 7 a.m. or having a two-page essay due the same day does not help our mental health, it only worsens it. The only way students will be able to give 100% is if the school takes time to see what we would want to happen while we are learning. I am not suggesting giving us anything we ask for but a free period for students to have social interaction or take mental breaks from the overload of information so early in the morning is a fair possibility.
Some studies have shown that learning is most effective between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Charles County high school starts at 7:25 in the morning, almost three hours before the most effective time for learning. Most students are still tired at the start of the school day. Better Health states that symptoms of being tired are moodiness such as irritability and impaired decision making and judgement. Those factors are reasons why students chose violence over effective problem solving.
Since COVID-19 schools have been using computers to do assignments. Another symptom of being tired is having headaches. Other than being tired, something that may give us headaches is the excessive use of computers. Using computers is affecting our way of learning. The combination of the blue lights hurting our eyes and trying to understand the information the teacher is expecting us to learn in one day so that we can do an assignment for a grade the same day is exceedingly difficult. It is difficult physically because our heads and eyes are hurting, and it is difficult mentally because we are trying to take in the information, learn it and apply it to our work to get a good grade in that subject.
I am a first-year student at St. Charles High School and one of the problems we have at our school is students walking the hallways or skipping class. A reason they may do that is because they need a break from the computers, hurting their eyes with the amount of work given so early in the morning. Another problem we have at our school is students going to the bathroom so often. Some may need to use it, but others go for a break from work in class.
Mood swings and headaches are also symptoms of hunger. School lunch is not that appetizing. Students should have a choice of what they want to eat. I am not suggesting they should decide every day. But once a week or once every two weeks students can decide what they want to eat for lunch. Increased hunger is also a symptom of puberty. Students are going through changes and schools should take consideration of that when making decisions that will affect students. Schools should ask the students for their input when making decisions about students or for students.
Overall, schools should consider students. Mentally, emotionally and physically. Those three factors can and will affect them academically. With those three things being considered, schools will help students learn more effectively and problem solve efficiently. School will become a better place. After all, school is for students.
Ariana Cheatham, White Plains