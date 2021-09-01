I would like to tell a little story about my father.
For 11 years, two months and 28 days my dad has been fighting for his life. Today he is in remission from the cancer that ate away at his hip bones, spine, the back of his skull and his teeth. The day I saw my dad cry was the day I promised myself I would do whatever I could to help him get through his cancer diagnosis.
Seeing a grown man, who as a little girl I believed was a super hero, not appear so strong anymore touched some place deep inside my heart. He has always been there for my siblings and me. He gave us more than just necessities and projected to me what I would eventually want in a man for my own daughter. I thought nothing could make him weak. Nothing could touch his strength. Nothing except cancer.
He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. I’ve watched him go to chemotherapy, go into and come out of an operating room four times, scream in pain because he couldn’t stand up, and instead of giving up, he pushed himself through all that agony.
Cancer patients have a lot of side effects from the treatments received. That being said, I would like to ask this question: Why is aftercare not actively covered for all patients diagnosed with cancer?
He has insurance through his employer, and although they did cover most of his treatment there is a big gap in what is considered medically necessary versus cosmetic.
One of the side effects my dad has had to suffer through is his teeth becoming brittle and breaking or falling out. If you asked my dad to pick one thing he would like fixed now that he is in remission, he would blurt out, "Well, I’d like to get the teeth that were taken from me during this battle, back in my mouth."
He doesn’t complain. He has been the best father anyone could ask for and it breaks my heart watching him not able to enjoy certain foods he loves. He won’t ever tell you, but his teeth have been a big source of emotional insecurity. He won’t go out on dates, he won’t smile unless you catch him off guard, he is always buying fake individual teeth to glue in his mouth in case some kind of family gathering is taking place or basically any time he is going to be under many eyes.
I know he will never ask someone for help and truly speaking from my heart, if I could afford to pay for his teeth to be fixed I would. His insurance company has told us time and time again that the procedure won’t be covered due to it being “cosmetic.” My question to the insurance companies is, who makes the decision on what is cosmetic surgery, and why isn’t a procedure to fix the damage caused by treatment considered necessary?
His doctors have tried so long to fight the insurance company to have them cover it, saying it is medically necessary and is caused by the extensive radiation he was subjected to. They don’t care.
I’m hoping that this letter will bring attention to the issue so people like my dad can get their teeth fixed as part of the aftercare they have been denied. Insurance companies need to reform what is considered a medically necessary procedure, because once someone has won the war with cancer they shouldn’t have to wage war trying to get them to understand how much cancer treatment affects more than just hair falling out.
Ashlee Duquette, Lexington Park