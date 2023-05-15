I have been following the discourse between Vernon Gray and Mark Smith, via their letters in this publication, regarding the viability of cherry blossom blooms as a measure of the impact of climate change and the existence of climate change itself.

Smith emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing climate change, while Gray questions the science and declares that he is resisting the “group-think” and “dogma” by denying the existence of anthropogenic climate change, commonly known as global warming. This exchange reminds me of one of my favorite editorial cartoons, “Climate Summit” by Joel Pett. In a conference on climate change, a man stands up and says, “What if this is all a hoax and we create a better world for nothing?”