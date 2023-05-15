I have been following the discourse between Vernon Gray and Mark Smith, via their letters in this publication, regarding the viability of cherry blossom blooms as a measure of the impact of climate change and the existence of climate change itself.
Smith emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing climate change, while Gray questions the science and declares that he is resisting the “group-think” and “dogma” by denying the existence of anthropogenic climate change, commonly known as global warming. This exchange reminds me of one of my favorite editorial cartoons, “Climate Summit” by Joel Pett. In a conference on climate change, a man stands up and says, “What if this is all a hoax and we create a better world for nothing?”
I am not writing this letter to convince Mr. Gray, or anyone for that matter, to change their views on the existence of climate change. I understand how difficult it is to convince somebody of something, regardless how logical, that they willfully resist understanding.
I’m here to say, whether you recognize the legitimacy of climate science, or deny it, it shouldn’t matter. Environmentalism is not a single issue movement, solely based on climate change, and the solutions being suggested are just good ideas, regardless of the impact on global carbon emissions.
Let’s take a sampling of the things “climate alarmists” like myself advocate for. We’ll start with phasing out coal and natural gas as power sources. Don’t care about the carbon emitted by fossil fuels? Fine. We should phase out coal because plants in Maryland and Pennsylvania release coal ash residue into the water, which harms mussels, oysters and crabs. Natural gas plants (and storage facilities) leak thousands of tons of volatile organic compounds — known carcinogens — into the air locally every year. Even if you completely disregard climate effects, we need to do this for a healthier Chesapeake Bay and cleaner air.
How about increased renewable energy, preferably decentralized? Solar panels on rooftops generate electricity where it is being used, eliminating transmission losses and making the whole process more efficient. Solar panels over parking lots shield cars from weather and add value to the massive amounts of real estate we reserve for cars to sit. Salisbury has been saving $250,000 annually since they began purchasing renewable energy instead of fossil fuel generated electricity. Don’t think climate change is real? Fine, support renewable energy because it is fiscally responsible.
Don’t want to acknowledge the important role forest and tree canopy has in pulling carbon from the atmosphere? Then don’t. Trees filter pollution from the air and water, improve soil quality, and control runoff. They support native ecosystems, from bees to eagles to deer. Urban trees control the heat island effect, and neighborhoods with more trees have higher property values. The presence of trees in developed areas has even been shown to improve residents’ mental health and decrease crime.
Improved public transit and connected, walkable towns and cities give people greater freedom of movement and decrease traffic. Responsible waste management techniques like composting lower total emissions, but would also save Southern Maryland millions of dollars in fees we currently pay to landfills in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The list goes on and on.
These aren’t good ideas because they fight climate change. They are good ideas because they improve our lives. So, fine, don’t build a better world because of climate change. Build a better world because it makes the world better.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.