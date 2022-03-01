What exactly does the Calvert County Board of Education do? According to their own policy, “the board is tasked with representing the public’s voice in public education” and the superintendent is the “executive officer, secretary, and treasurer of the county board."
What exactly does this mean and how does it work? Outside of some of these officials showing up for photo or social opportunities, we don’t know. What we do know is the power of the purse, reins and gavel all rest in the same person’s hands, Superintendent Daniel Curry at a base salary of $205,000 annually. Let that sink in, $205,000 base salary. Interestingly, during the latest public meeting, he had nothing to say as he rested on the soapbox we traditionally find him standing high upon.
We have found out going to school board meetings, sending emails, inquiring through local school officials and requesting support through the local board of county commissioners has no impact. When an “open forum” or “town hall” was recommended by a commissioner, board of education official and the very community which voted them all into their positions, there was no action or response for that matter.
During the latest school board meeting we once again witnessed the call and support for a town hall with open forum. Our county has frequently hosted various public meetings without a second thought, no rumbling. The county commissioners claim to hold no power over the local tax funding annually allocated to the board of education (50-60% of county operating budget — your taxes). This configuration has left Calvert County taxpayers with no say, impact or option. Wouldn’t it be nice to be a close friend or relative of these members?
It is time the public receives a meeting with real discussion and motions on behalf of the citizens’ interests. Calvert County citizens are entirely too intelligent and have expectations for the youth we are responsible for to let the board just dissipate silently without change.
Mask mandates are only the beginning, vaccine “encouragement,” teacher treatment, financial management, sexual education, various forms of equity, alleged critical race theory, racism education, basic curriculum, “social emotional learning" and the calendar (loathed by many) are also clear points of interest. We realize you will not be surprised because you have already successfully ignored all associated concerns, comments and survey responses over the years.
In short, now everyone can see behind the curtain and it is dirty. We voted for many of the people in various positions without the ability to know much about them or the initiatives they supported, their values or ethics. Perhaps they are not allowing for a cooperative board of education and citizen town hall because such an event might bring in enough of the community to recall all their positions?
After seeing the board members attack one of their own while they sat silently making grocery lists or wherever their minds wander, perhaps it is time. One might say that deliberately attempting to intimidate another board member is plenty enough cause for recalling those members' positions. If this is what happens in public, what kind of treatment occurs during closed sessions?
Sara Noto, Dunkirk