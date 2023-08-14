Why are the Charles County commissioners once again insisting on cramming their wants for a charter government that will drastically increase the amount of taxes that residents will be required to pay to fund the expansion of the county government, to include a chief of police who will only be held accountable to the county executive who will appoint him or her, instead of the current Charles County Sheriff's Department, which has its elected sheriff held accountable to the voters?

About a decade ago, Charles voters looked to the north at the amount of corruption that has existed within the Prince George's County charter government and decided they wanted nothing like it to exist in Charles County and voted likewise to reject charter rule.


  

