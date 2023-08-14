Why are the Charles County commissioners once again insisting on cramming their wants for a charter government that will drastically increase the amount of taxes that residents will be required to pay to fund the expansion of the county government, to include a chief of police who will only be held accountable to the county executive who will appoint him or her, instead of the current Charles County Sheriff's Department, which has its elected sheriff held accountable to the voters?
About a decade ago, Charles voters looked to the north at the amount of corruption that has existed within the Prince George's County charter government and decided they wanted nothing like it to exist in Charles County and voted likewise to reject charter rule.
If some of the Charles County commissioners want to live with a charter government, then perhaps they should pack up and move to Prince George's County and quit harassing and pressuring voters who have already made up their minds about what they don't want and don't need. County taxes are already high enough without expanding the county government to a charter form.
It's my speculation that Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is chomping at the bit to become a county executive with more power so he can get the cross-county connector built to increase the value of the real estate he and other commissioners own, even though U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flatly rejected the funding along with the state, because building that road will not fix the problems with Billingsley Road.
It's bad when our local county commissioners refuse to do what's in the best interests of their constituents instead of their own power-hungry and financially needy egos.
The commissioners can try to "educate" all of the new residents of the county into buying off their problematic corruption-prone charter government ideology, but the rest of us, who have been long-time county residents, will be honest with our fellow residents as to what their elected officials are trying to do that will drastically increase their taxes to fund an expanded charter government.
Just because all of the county commissioners are Democrats doesn't mean they are good, decent caring and sharing Democrats. Voters need to wise up and see what's really being thrown at them in 2024.