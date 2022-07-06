Maryland Republicans have a big choice to make on July 19; a candidate for governor of our state. While there are many factors to consider in choosing a governor, the most important one in this case is electability. Why? I will explain.
The clear GOP front runners are Kelly Schulz (Maryland secretary of labor) and Dan Cox (a state delegate). Neither is a perfect candidate. Some view Schulz as lacking in true conservative values. Others question Cox’s actions, such as his failed attempt to impeach Gov. Larry Hogan (R), or his tweet “Pence is a traitor” on Jan. 6, 2021. Regardless, the following is true: one of these two could win in November, and the other simply cannot.
A few facts: how have we been so fortunate to have Larry Hogan and not Democrat Ben Jealous as our governor this past term, despite Maryland being one of the most Democratic states in the country? Because the Dems nominated Jealous, a far-left progressive, to run against Hogan. Hogan, who has had high favorability even among the Dems, siphoned off many Democratic votes. He needed to do this to win, because in Maryland, there were (as of July 2021) almost 2.3 million registered Democrats, and only 1.0 million registered from the GOP (with less than 1 million others unaffiliated). No one can win a general election on GOP and independent voters alone.
In recent polling (Goucher College phone poll, June 15-19), 84% of Maryland Democrats stated they would not consider voting for Cox in the general election. Do the math; his candidacy is doomed, barring a miraculous turn of events. Conversely, only 49% of Maryland Democrats indicated they would not consider voting for Schulz. That leaves the door open for her to defeat whichever Democrat is nominated in the upcoming primary.
The Dems know this. In other states they have put effort into defeating those GOP candidates they fear, while building up those they hope will win. Illinois, another ”blue” state like ours, just held their primary on June 28. The Democratic Governor’s Association spent tens of millions of dollars and successfully worked to get the “far right” candidate, Darren Bailey, through the GOP governor’s primary, assuming that he will fall in November to his Democratic opponent, the incumbent J.B. Pritzker. Similarly, the DGA has made it very clear they hope Dan Cox wins in July, because they fear running against Kelly Schulz.
So, we need to ask ourselves, do we want four years of Peter Franchot or Tom Perez or Wes Moore leading us in Annapolis? A vote for Cox will all but guarantee that outcome. A vote for Schulz gives the GOP an opening to accomplish the unthinkable — win the governorship in Maryland for a third straight time.
Tom Hanrahan, Lexington Park