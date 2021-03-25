Whether on the football field or the battlefield, exploring Mars or battling a pandemic like COVID-19, tackling difficult challenges requires discipline, hard work and, above all, teamwork.
Addressing the devastating effects of climate change is one of those difficult challenges. In Maryland, the General Assembly is considering several bills that focus on climate change mitigation and resiliency. The one that will go furthest in helping the state meet its goals is the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2021. It is a no-nonsense, common-sense bill that will benefit Marylanders in every corner of the state, including places like Charles County, where I live.
The Climate Solutions Now Act is vital to your future and mine, and to the future of our children and grandchildren, small businesses, the seafood industry and family farms. Yet the bill faces an uncertain future. The Senate has passed it, thanks to Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and his colleagues, but its fate currently rests with the powerful Economic Matters committee in the House. I urge members of the committee, including Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), who represents my district, to support the Climate Solutions Now Act.
We are hoping Wilson and his colleagues can work together in the spirit of teamwork, but we can’t assume they will unless they hear from you and your neighbors across southern Maryland. This is our opportunity to show what we can accomplish when we work together.
Call or email your representatives in the House and ask them to pass the Climate Solutions Now Act (look up your House delegates at https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Members/District). Calling will take only five minutes of your time. And that five minutes could make all the difference in putting Maryland on the right path.
The Climate Solutions Now Act has provisions that address environmental justice by requiring the state to identify communities disproportionately affected by the devastating effects of climate change and to focus programs and funds in those communities. It also requires the formation of a work group made up of organized labor, legislators and others to ensure the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is fair and just for Maryland workers and their families.
The Climate Solutions Now Act also calls for planting 5 million trees (including 500,000 in underserved urban areas), air monitoring at landfills and other measures to help Maryland become carbon neutral by 2045.
To address the climate crisis, it is urgent that we take action now at the international, national, state and local levels. We need to be disciplined in our approach, we need to work hard as a team, and we need to enact fair and just policies that benefit everyone. That is exactly what the Climate Solutions Now Act will do.