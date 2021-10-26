Dear parents. My mother told me when I became a father, “That a child has one wing; the parent has the other wing."

What my mother meant was, that the results of your child’s actions and behavior in public is a direct reflection of the guidance (or lack thereof) you provide them at home.

In conclusion, if you fail to take the lead role in your child’s development, “Mr. and Mrs. Streets” will assume duty and you will have no one to blame but yourself.

Walter M. Meade II, Waldorf