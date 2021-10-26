Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dear parents. My mother told me when I became a father, “That a child has one wing; the parent has the other wing."
What my mother meant was, that the results of your child’s actions and behavior in public is a direct reflection of the guidance (or lack thereof) you provide them at home.
In conclusion, if you fail to take the lead role in your child’s development, “Mr. and Mrs. Streets” will assume duty and you will have no one to blame but yourself.
Walter M. Meade II, Waldorf
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.