I happened on an article written on July 22 by Zhang Feng discussing how religious low-income residents in the northern province of Shanxi are being coerced to renounce their faith or their welfare benefits will be withdrawn. In April, the government of a town administered by Linfen, called officials from all villages under its jurisdiction for a meeting. The participants were ordered to remove crosses, religious symbols and images from the homes of people of faith who receive social welfare payments and were to replace them with portraits of Chairman Mao and President Xi Jinping. The officials were instructed to annul the subsidies to those who protest the order.
It somewhat reminded me of the home invasion of the St. Louis couple who were charged with a felony for unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns as BLM protesters marched outside their home on a private street in a gated community. Police subsequently executed a home search during which their guns were seized, although no crime had been committed. So easy. So wrong.
So why should they have felt threatened? Let’s look at what’s been going on and more so, where we’re headed.
Statues of historical figures and now Jesus are currently being vandalized and torn down by anarchists while mayors and governors turn their heads. Whoever thought things would get this far in this country? In 2012, The Democratic Party entertained the idea of completely removing God from their platform, but relented for fear of losing too many votes — but let’s face it, that’s where their head was. Religious freedom is unmistakably under attack by the socialists who are one spit away from being Communists and, guess what, they’re financially in bed with the Chinese.
One man stands in their way and whether you like him or not, he’s willing to fight your battles with nothing to gain for himself but stress and continuous abuse. Twenty-five years ago we’d say this could never happen here. How long will we be able to say that once the government controls our medical care, businesses, income and retirement? Slavery is having to a roaring revival and the Democrats (in name only) are once again leading the pack.
Yes, this can happen here. Maybe not to ransom your welfare check because they already own your votes if you’re not wise to them, but what about your health, your livelihood, your kids’ and grandkids’ education and what you’re allowed to buy, sell or own?
What do they call that when the government controls everything for you and presents it wrapped in the illusion of workers’ ownership? Hint: In an ideal communist system, the workers own all public property and the government represents the workers’ interests. Everyone works for the common good and receives only the property they need, effectively eliminating the gap between rich and poor. Sound ideal? A definition of which Karl Marx would heartily approve.
History and religion get in the way of this “progressive” movement. You worship the government because it answers all your needs as it controls you. This direction requires only a left turn at the voting booth. Something to think about.