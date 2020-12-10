In a little-known place in the tri-county area is the town of Lexington Park.
The area of land is less than 6 square miles and the population is less than 12,000. The Patuxent River encompasses it and the water itself is mixed with salt water from the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River, as well as fresh water from precipitation and watershed runoff. Hunting and fishing are always a treat and there are plenty of beaches and historic places such as Historic St. Mary’s City, Sotterley Plantation, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Park as well as the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. If it were not for Naval Air Station Patuxent River, built in the 1940s, no one would know about this location. The base is actually larger than the city.
What really makes this a noteworthy place is the people. Anywhere around this city, you can stop and ask for directions or just start up a quick conversation. Even with the pandemic, the people here never lost their touch of hospitality. One particular place stands out to me that, at first glance, you would never fathom the work done for our community — Mike’s Bikes, located off Great Mills Road.
The outside is unique with metal dinosaurs built with scrap metal and bicycle parts as high as ten feet tall in the parking lot, and a huge green bus they take interested BMXers in. The business itself has been around since 1980 when Mike Schwartz decided to take a passion and create something special.
An unfortunate occurrence happened in February 1983 when his house burned down. At the time, he received help from the Salvation Army. He decided to pay it back 11-fold for Christmas by giving back 11 turkeys and sacks of potatoes. Little did Mike know, this would be the start of something big.
Throughout the years, Mike decided to take it upon himself to donate turkeys and fixings for his neighbors in St. Mary’s County that need a little bit of help and miracles. Mike has never missed a year since 1983 donating food for Christmas dinners, and started to take donations when people realized what he was doing. Mike delivers between 1,500 and 2,500 meals a year. The meals consist of a 12- to 14-pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes and canned goods.
In order to help our community in this capacity, he relies on the community for donating the food, money and time to deliver these dinners to families across the county. American Legion Post 255, IAMAW Local Lodge 4, St. Mary’s County youth basketball teams, Rotary Club of Lexington Park, active duty military and veterans, and many other individuals have their hand in helping this become such a tremendous ordeal.
Besides the Christmas dinners, he oftentimes takes the local neighborhood kids “under his wing,” trains them on the basics of bike repair, giving them a viable skill and often taking them to the BMX bike track, free of charge. Mike also donated about 50 bikes to The Mission, a local faith-based outreach, in order to help people who are homeless get back on track.
If you are interested in helping, I urge you to reach out to Mike. They take donations and volunteers. A donation of $20 can bring a dinner of a whole turkey, cans of corn, green beans, cranberry sauce and potatoes to a family in need.
For more information on Mike’s Food Fund, call 301-863-7887 or visit his bike shop at 21310C Great Mills Road Lexington Park, MD 20653. If you want to be placed on a list to receive Christmas dinner, reach out to St. Mary’s County Division of Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 7168.