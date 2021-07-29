Patuxent Habitat for Humanity has completed its 21st home. Welcome home Erica Toye and her son, Jevon.
This home was a featured Women Build, which was sponsored by WM Davis Inc. The groundbreaking for this build began nine months ago, during the pandemic. We were not sure how we would be able to complete this home in a timely and affordable manner.
W.M. Davis had already agreed to guide us through this process and they worked with our limited volunteers to bring this home to completion. Erica and her family did complete the 250 sweat equity hours per Habitat for Humanity rules.
Erica will be paying an affordable, 30-year mortgage, no-interest loan. Our no-interest affordable loans are possible because of volunteers, sponsors and donors. Their donations and hard work make the loan affordable and we pass that on to our homeowner by only charging what it cost us to build the home.
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity had such great community support from so many businesses and others, including St. Mary’s County government, St. Mary’s County commissioners, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Joint Base Andrews, U.S. Coast Guard and Leadership Southern Maryland.
We had a total of 1,200 volunteer hours contributed to this build. WM Davis has been a generous supporter of the Habitat mission for over 17 years.
Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, safer communities through Habitat for Humanity. Our Women Build events provide opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities.
Women Build opportunities are available across the U.S., and any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join us. No experience is necessary to work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.
Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share. Women Build is also a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact, helping women sends a positive and powerful message.
If you would like more information or to volunteer, please go www.patuxenthabitat.org or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org.