Recently I was watching the movie “A Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. The movie was about a farmer from Iowa who turns a cornfield into a baseball diamond. The film was a fantasy. But the field I played on, located at the eastern end of Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown, was no dream.
In 1976, my friend and classmate Alvin Wills started a softball team named the Blue Devils. His coaches were his uncles Archie and Genous Gorman. The team had a rocky start. We weren’t quite the Bad News Bears, but we were close. The team got a blessing when Freddie Mackall’s team, The Grassroots, joined the Blue Devils.
With this addition, the team improved tremendously; the team spirit and morale also improved. There were about eight teams in Calvert County. Most of the teams we played against had jerseys or uniforms; we had none. So, Alvin Wills got us jerseys. We had to wear blue jeans. That was the dress code. We held dances, raffles and bake sales to raise money to buy uniforms. For transportation, Wills got a school bus and painted it blue.
We traveled throughout Southern Maryland, Prince George’s County, Annapolis and King George, Va. We would challenge anyone. I remember a team from St. Mary’s called The Angels — they had on bright red uniforms. I overheard our short stop say, “We are going to lose because they have on uniforms.” I thought to myself, when did uniforms win games. Coach Archie gave me the start, which surprised me because I usually played the outfield or third base. We shut out the Angels 13-0. So much for uniforms.
In Calvert, there were many impressive teams. The one that stood out was Irving Gross and the DC Express. You could say that they were our rivals. There were many hard-fought games. Our teams matched up well. We had two great pitching arms, Charles Thomas and James Jones. Our power hitters were Kermit Gray and Vaughn Reid. Our superb catcher was Paul Jones.
During the season. the DC Express hosted a tournament. We played from 10 a.m. until late evening. Eight teams played throughout the day. The winner’s prize was $100 and a trophy. Each team paid an entrance fee of $10. Types of pitching were fast, modified and windmill. Fortunately, we won all of four games, to advance to the to the championship game. The favorites, the DC Express (the host), were upset in the first game.
In the championship game it was the Blue Devils vs Owings. They were an excellent team, but we routed them 25-3. No brag, just facts. “The Ace,” Charles Thomas, had shutdown the powerful Owings offense. It was a great celebration on Thursday, we played and performed like a team. I looked over at Alvin, he was jubilant. He had a smile on his face that would have made the Mona Lisa proud. Plus, the third base coaching of Archie Gorman, who made some brilliant moves and smart decisions on where to position players.
I have a lot of respect for Archie, not only as a coach but as a person. We have something in common — we are both military veterans. I could not have played for any better person. Thank you Archie. I also want to thank Alvin who gave me the greatest pleasure to play for him and the great team he built, which turned into one of the most elite and premiere teams in Southern Maryland. By the way, Alvin’s Field of Dreams was once a tobacco field.