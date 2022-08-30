Do the math: Oysters can’t be the cure-all for a clean Chesapeake Bay

An oyster-encrusted "castle" placed atop an old breakwater nearly breaks the water’s surface in an inlet off Maryland's Choptank River.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

Many years ago, marine biologist Roger Newell of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, now a professor emeritus, approximated that a single oyster could filter 50 gallons of water per day under ideal conditions and oysters could have once (pre-1870s) filtered the bay’s entire volume every three days.

Then, a number of years later, he re-evaluated and reduced the estimate to 30 gallons per day, or gpd, because “ideal conditions” for oysters do not exist everywhere in the bay and its tidal waters.

Written by Marc Castelli, an artist specializing in watercolor paintings of working watermen, traditional workboats and racing log canoes who lives on the Eastern Shore. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.