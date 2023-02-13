Don’t fall for the happy talk: Bay leaders have failed us

Dead menhaden and other fish, killed by oxygen deprivation from an algal bloom, wash up on the shore of Stoney Creek off Maryland’s Magothy River.

 Chesapeake Bay Program photo by Steve Droter

At a carefully orchestrated and self- congratulatory annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and bay state governors and their representatives agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate (read “abandon”) the Chesapeake cleanup plans under the EPA-dictated “pollution diet” — the bay’s total maximum daily load, or TMDL.

While touting the great successes of the bay program and state initiatives, these putative leaders of the restoration failed to propose any new measures to achieve the TMDL-required reductions in nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment set in 2010.


Written by Gerald Winegrad, who served as a Maryland senator and chaired the Senate Subcommittee on the Environment and Chesapeake Bay.