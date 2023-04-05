English ivy

Nonnative English ivy is shown creeping up a tree.

 Photo by Susan Smith

Whether coming in like a lion or a lamb, spring lures us outdoors to spruce up yards with new plantings. Winter can take a heavy toll on “landscaped” areas. Shrubs and small trees may have lost branches to ice and heavy wet snow. The melting snow and rain may have washed away soil in some areas.

But when considering what plants to include in your landscape, rule number one should be: Avoid nonnatives. Able to silently creep over vast expanses of land, these aggressive plants can wreak havoc, taking over your yard and the local environment. Instead, consider native plant species.


Written by Kathryn Reshetiloff with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Chesapeake Bay Field Office in Annapolis. This column originally appeared in the Bay Journal.