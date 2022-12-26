The interfaith sweet spot for environmental stewardship

Congregants of the Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church in Anne Arundel County visit a stream restoration project on the church property in 2019.

 Chesapeake Bay Program photo by Will Parson

Whenever we read a news article involving the interaction between different religious groups, it is difficult not to assume the worst. Tales of religiously motivated hate, violence and discrimination dominate headlines, presenting a bleak verdict on the possibility of religious pluralism.

Yet these stories do not paint the whole picture. For every reported instance of religious intolerance, there are countless untold instances of different religious groups working together, solving issues in their communities and uniting around just causes.


Written by Peter Hoogstraten, an AmeriCorps member who served as a coordinator of volunteer programs for the Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake. This commentary was first published in July on interfaithchesapeake.org and later in the Bay Journal.