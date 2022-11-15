For the Chesapeake Bay blue crab, no excuse for history repeating itself

In September 1924, in response to a federal survey concluding that the Chesapeake blue crab fishery “was faced with destruction,” the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions. The meeting yielded proposals: Virginia should ban all harvest of egg-bearing females (sponge crabs) and shorten its winter crab dredging season from six months to three months. Both states should increase minimum size limits to 6 inches for hard crabs (3.5 inches for soft crabs) and ban the taking of pre-molting “green crabs.”
After resistance from the crabbing industry, not a single one of these restrictions was adopted, and it was back to business as usual. Harvest pressure intensified. In the 1930s, the invention of the crab pot permitted rapid expansion. A poor harvest in 1940 resulted in the Maryland legislature prohibiting crab pots in 1941, but the ban was overturned in 1943.
Crab pots now dominate the industry, with licensees in Maryland typically allowed 300 pots. Some multi-license vessels are allowed 900.
The harvest of millions of egg-bearing sponge crabs continues in Virginia, as did — until recently — winter dredging, which targets females. Maryland allows the importation of these sponge crabs. Some Maryland watermen are catching many sponge crabs in Virginia waters to get around Maryland’s ban on harvesting sponge crabs, which dates to 1916.
Nearly a century after the governors worked out conservation measures that went nowhere, history is repeating itself. A tragedy of the commons is occurring: 2022 crab numbers sank to a record low after a drop of 30% in 2021 and 32% in 2020. We are at less than one-third of the population of 30 years ago. In 2000, when the estimated number of spawning-age female crabs was 158,000, Maryland and Virginia committed to reach and maintain a target of 196 million spawners. In 2021, the number was half that, at 97 million.
Maryland crab landings in 2021 were 43% lower than 20 years ago. The baywide harvest in 1950 accounted for 75% of U.S. landings. By last year it dropped to 25%. These declines are compounded by a third consecutive year of below-average recruitment, meaning that there are fewer juvenile crabs in the pipeline.
The simple but harsh truth is that harvests must be cut — even though there are other factors also likely responsible for the falling crab numbers. Unfortunately, until we can get the other causes under control, it is the hard-working harvesters and the picking/packing industry that must suffer.
Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, has for years bragged about keeping the crab harvest at sustainable levels while refusing to rein in harvests. She allows the crabbing industry to dictate management.
The most egregious proof of this usurpation of proper fishery management predates Haddaway-Riccio’s DNR. That was the wrongful 2017 firing of Brenda Davis, a dedicated 28-year DNR fishery biologist in crab management. Her offense? She dared to stand up to a group of Dorchester County commercial crabbers who wanted her to reduce the minimum size for harvestable crabs. After the watermen met with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to complain, Davis was fired, causing outrage, legislative hearings and embarrassing press coverage.
With the acquiescence of commercial crabbers, DNR enacted new harvest restrictions for August and September: The male catch is to be reduced by a paltry 5% and the female take by 6–7%. But the near total lack of enforcement neuters even these marginal steps.
Besides harvest pressure, one of the key factors affecting abundance is the precipitous decline of bay grasses, which serve as “crab nurseries.” To restore the crab population, we must restore these grass beds. But the bay states have failed to meet their pledge to restore these critically important grasses to cover at least 185,000 acres — a goal originally set for 2010 under the Chesapeake 2000 Agreement. In 2021, only 67,470 acres were covered, just 37% of the goal.
This, along with the oyster population collapse, indicates how badly the bay restoration is going. The failure of Maryland and Virginia to rein in agricultural pollution, especially massive pollution from the poultry industry, is at the root.
Other threats to blue crabs include “dead zones,” introduced species such as blue catfish and climate change. Until we can restore the bay, we have only one management tool in the toolbox: reducing harvest.
Recreational crabbing, which accounts for only 4% of the annual take, has already been cut in half.
Here are suggestions for the commercial harvest: Enforce the regulations; stop importing sponge crabs into Maryland and end Virginia sponge crab harvest; adopt much lower bushel limits for males and females for the entire season; close the fishery two days a week and shorten the season at both ends; greatly reduce the number of crab pots permitted in Maryland (Virginia reduced theirs); and adopt a harvester compensation fund, as was done during the rockfish moratorium.
To prevent another historical fishery collapse, regulators must take bold steps to prevent unsustainable harvest. Meanwhile, the states must ramp up efforts to reduce nutrient pollutants, especially from agriculture.
May our beautiful, savory swimmers one day return to their past glory in this land of pleasant living. After all, Maryland is for crabs. At least it used to be.
Written by Gerald W. Winegrad, who served 16 years in the Maryland legislature, 12 as chairman of the Senate Environment and Chesapeake Bay Committee, and 12 years on the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.