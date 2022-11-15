For the Chesapeake Bay blue crab, no excuse for history repeating itself

Blue crabs caught on a trotline in a creek near Cambridge await their fate in a bushel basket.

 Bay Journal photo by David Harp

In September 1924, in response to a federal survey concluding that the Chesapeake blue crab fishery “was faced with destruction,” the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions. The meeting yielded proposals: Virginia should ban all harvest of egg-bearing females (sponge crabs) and shorten its winter crab dredging season from six months to three months. Both states should increase minimum size limits to 6 inches for hard crabs (3.5 inches for soft crabs) and ban the taking of pre-molting “green crabs.”

After resistance from the crabbing industry, not a single one of these restrictions was adopted, and it was back to business as usual. Harvest pressure intensified. In the 1930s, the invention of the crab pot permitted rapid expansion. A poor harvest in 1940 resulted in the Maryland legislature prohibiting crab pots in 1941, but the ban was overturned in 1943.

Written by Gerald W. Winegrad, who served 16 years in the Maryland legislature, 12 as chairman of the Senate Environment and Chesapeake Bay Committee, and 12 years on the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.