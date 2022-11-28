For the sake of the Chesapeake Bay, ‘non-navigable’ waters need protection

An aerial photo of one of the largest Delmarva bays, Dorchester Pond, is an example of a unique feature to the peninsula that stands to lose federal protection because it lacks a surface connection to a “navigable” waterway.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again waded into the debate over the reach of the Clean Water Act. How the courts rule could determine the fate of thousands of acres of wetlands and tens of thousands of miles of small streams critical to the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

The high court heard oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA on Oct. 3. The long-running case involves an Idaho couple whom the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sanctioned for filling in wetlands on their property without a permit. At issue broadly is how the agency determines which waters are protected by the federal Clean Water Act — and which aren’t.


Written by Jon Mueller, vice president for litigation at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.