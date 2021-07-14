Housing authority celebrates 50 years

The St. Mary’s County commissioners (George R. Aud, J. Wilmer Bowles and J.S. Guy Jr.), on June 29, 1971, via Resolutions No. 71-25 activated State Law Article 44-A establishing St. Mary’s County Housing Authority (a public body corporate and politic; a governmental entity by IRS Standards).
This resolution enabled the Housing Board Commissioners (Dr. James Patrick Jarboe, Leroy J, Thompson Sr., the Rev. Alfonso J. Harrod, attorney John F. Slade III and Raymond B. Robinson) to begin formal board service on July 19, 1971.
The vanguard for St. Mary’s County Housing Authority involved the St. Mary’s County Leased Housing Corporation. This corporation was established as a private nonprofit corporation under the laws of Maryland in response to the demolition of Carver Heights, a declining World War II Navy housing project in Lexington Park, housing modest income civilian workers.
The St. Mary’s County Leased Housing Corporation was formed to participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 23 Leased Housing Program. This corporation used revenue bonds to obtain financing to construct 50 replacement housing units, plus an office at Tubman Douglas Estates in Great Mills.
The St. Mary’s County Housing Authority leased and managed the new units and eventually all the assets of the St. Mary’s County Leased Housing Corporation were transferred to the Housing Authority. The organizing members of the St. Mary’s County Leased Housing Corporation were J. Michael McCauley, Brent Thompson and Joseph Carter. (While this is not a complete history, it should be mentioned that the NAACP, VISTA and others interested in providing a solution for the families who were about to be displaced also became involved and contributed.)
In 1990, the county commissioners adopted Articles of Organization for SMCHA pursuant to Resolution No. 90-24, Dec. 11, 1990, and recorded in Liber 007, Page 281. This recordation listed the name of the authority as the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland.
Written by Dennis Nicholson, executive director of the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County.