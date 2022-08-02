Chickens

Chickens take turns at an automatic water dispenser in a poultry house.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

The climate crisis is intensifying. The most recent report out of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has outlined clear risks to people and the planet.

Critical ecosystems like the Chesapeake Bay, long an abused outlet for our region’s pollution, will face even greater threats under a changing climate. While some take to the streets in protest to demand action, others are content to double down and profit from the crisis.

Written by Lily Hawkins, the Maryland organizer with the national environmental advocacy group Food & Water Watch. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.