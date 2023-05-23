Springtime forests explode with color. As they begin to green out, trees and shrubs take on a lime glow. Early blooming flowers like trout lily, Virginia bluebell, Jack-in the-pulpit, spring beauty, bloodroot and a variety of violets poke up through the leaf litter.

In the animal world, nothing compares to exquisitely colored wood ducks. Among the most beautiful ducks in North America (the male in particular, which is common with birds), wood ducks were nearly wiped out more than a century ago by unregulated hunting. Now, they are common once more in the eastern U.S.


Written by Kathryn Reshetiloff, a Bay Journal columnist who is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Chesapeake Bay Field Office in Annapolis. This originally appeared in the Bay Journal.