The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance, whose mission is “to conserve and restore Southern Maryland’s landscapes, waterways and shorelines that are special to its people, fundamental to its economy, reflected in its culture, and vital for its native fish, wildlife and plants, on which we rely,” will officially launch next week during a kickoff event on Sept. 7.
The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance is a newly formed regional conservation partnership backed by land trusts, historical and conservation organizations and more, in a shared effort to conserve 30% of our five-county region by 2030 (Calvert, Prince George’s, Anne Aurndel, St. Mary’s and Charles). Home to several critically endangered species and a hotspot for diversity and climate resilience, a regional conservation partnership in our area has been long overdue. We aim to provide more opportunities for recreation and education for all, while also working to protect landscapes that can act as important buffers, sinks and wildlife corridors in the face of a rapidly changing climate.
With Chesapeake WILD funding making its way down the pipeline and full support and buy-in from our alliance members, we think that the time for conservation, environmental education, and recreation and fisheries support is now.
On Sept. 7, the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance will go public with our Alliance at 10 a.m. at Serenity Farm. Our kickoff will feature talks from Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy, and Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), a former Maryland secretary of agriculture, about the importance of conserving our valuable Southern Maryland landscapes.