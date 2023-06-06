Christmas in April Calvert County has been serving the low-income homeowners in the county since 1991. Over these past 32 years, more than 1,000 homes, including some nonprofit organizations, have had repairs and improvements made to their houses or physical structures which have allowed homeowners to live in warmth, safety, and independence.

This year, this all-volunteer organization will complete needed repairs for 40 homeowners and has assisted the nonprofits Project ECHO and HELP so that they may better serve the community.


