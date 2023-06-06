Christmas in April Calvert County has been serving the low-income homeowners in the county since 1991. Over these past 32 years, more than 1,000 homes, including some nonprofit organizations, have had repairs and improvements made to their houses or physical structures which have allowed homeowners to live in warmth, safety, and independence.
This year, this all-volunteer organization will complete needed repairs for 40 homeowners and has assisted the nonprofits Project ECHO and HELP so that they may better serve the community.
These projects are accomplished through financial and material donations from the community and volunteer labor. Ninety-six percent of these funds are spent on the actual home repairs with the remainder spent on workday insurance, post office box and telephone.
Both skilled and unskilled volunteers are needed and work can include repairing leaky roofs, replacing broken windows, painting, yardwork and much more. Safety issues are addressed, such as rebuilding steps and adding or replacing step railings.
Volunteer teams come from churches, businesses, school groups, Scouts, fraternal organizations and other interested groups. Homeowners admire the friendliness, organization and work ethic of the volunteers, while typically stating that the volunteers seem to enjoy so much what they are doing. Approximately 600 volunteers donate in excess of 8,000 hours of labor a year.
Applications are accepted throughout the year with the house selection taking place in the fall for work to be done the following year. The big workday is the last Saturday in April. However, emergency repairs may be completed as needed, with special recognition given to the often urgent need for a wheelchair accessible ramp.
One of this year’s very satisfied homeowners was grateful to have major yard work done for her. She said that she had started to do it herself but, as a result, ended up in the hospital. Some of the homeowners are able to work alongside the volunteers, as did a 92-year-old man, and others include their family members. Others are grateful to have a ramp so that they are able to get in and out of the house.