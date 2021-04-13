Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is in Calvert County.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the sorority is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life and to be of “Service to all mankind.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, affectionately known as AKA, is the premier sorority for women of color with 1,018 chapters throughout the United States and abroad and boasting membership nearing 300,000 women. While the sorority is widely known for its excellence in leadership and community service, Alpha Kappa Alpha has gained renewed attention with the recent presidential election, as Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is a longstanding member of the sisterhood. On a national level, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s programs of service are geared toward enhancing the social, economic and educational well-being of the communities in which we serve. Programming is truly the heart of the organization. The organization’s five current program targets are:
• HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, which assists students with the college admission process. This program is nicknamed #CAP.
• Women’s Healthcare and Wellness designed to raise awareness of important health issues impacting women of color.
• Building Your Economic Legacy focusing on educating communities about fiscal responsibility and building and managing wealth.
• The Arts which seek to expose students and youth to the arts through the exposure to various art forms including, but not limited to, writing, music, painting, performance arts, etc.
• Global Impact and/or the enhancement of the sorority’s international footprint by planning and actioning programs that impact the world.
The Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha was chartered in Calvert County in April 2017. Even prior to chartering the organization’s membership served the community providing time, money and other resources to local schools, charities and organizations.
Omega Pi Omega chapter is currently led by Pamelia Moore, our chapter president and a long-time Calvert County resident, graduate of Northern High School and Morgan State University. During the 2020-2021 program year alone, Omega Pi Omega chapter has hosted free programs on managing credit during the COVID-19 crisis, stress management, breast cancer awareness, etc. The chapter held a virtual 5K walk/run, donated backpacks and school supplies for local schools, made clothing for children in Africa, collected shoes and eyeglasses for underserved populations, donated feminine hygiene items for homeless women and girls, and collectively with our nearly 300,000 other sisters, helped raise $1 million for historically Black colleges and universities.
Omega Pi Omega’s efforts have directly impacted local schools and organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of America, the local chapter of the NAACP, East John Youth Center and Project Echo, just to name a few.Please visit the chapter Facebook page (Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) for more information on past programs and upcoming events.
If you have questions about upcoming events or you are seeking support from the chapter, please write to Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, c/o Dr. Pamelia Moore, PO Box 333, Huntingtown, MD 20639.
If you would like to learn more about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., please visit www.AKA1908.com.
Written by Pamela Moore.