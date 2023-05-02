When we drove into the parking lot at Delaware’s Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, it was midday in the middle of summer — a notoriously poor time for birding. Nevertheless, as Pat emerged from the car, she noted the presence of a purple martin house off to the right. “Well, that was easy,” she said, putting a checkmark next to the first species on our checklist.

Martins were in constant motion, landing on the structure and immediately darting into one of the dozen nesting holes. Moms and dads alike, bills filled with insects, were busy feeding their hungry, fast-growing chicks. A moment later, they would emerge and rush off into the summer heat, hunting for the next insect.


Written by Mike Burke, a Bay Journal columnist and amateur naturalist based in Maryland. This column originally appeared in the Bay Journal.