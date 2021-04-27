Ramping up operations at The Mission

Hello Mission family,
I hope this update finds everyone well.
Our 48-hour challenge raised over $9,500 last weekend and we received an additional donation to help us with the lumber cost in finishing the laundry room at The Kessler Center. What a true blessing.
A few of our friends at Christmas in April are helping with that project along with being almost finished with the disable ramp which $3,000 of the funding went to purchase lumber. Included is a picture of the ramp so that everyone can see the progress this past week.
We finally received county approval this past week. All I can say is thanks to all the folks that have been so faithful in your support of both the Kessler Center and our new home located at 21606 Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park. Whether food, labor or financial support, we would not be where we are today without every single person.
God bless you all.
Richard Myers
The writer is executive director of The Mission.