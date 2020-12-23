The Calvert Optimist Club of Calvert County once again raised monies for our county families . Our Christmas Tree lot was sold out in two weeks and enables us to serve our community’s needs for next year.
This enormous task was accomplished by many. Our members were helped by Calvert High N.J.R.O.T. C. cadets who volunteered many hours unloading, lifting and cleaning, and selling our trees. The Sheriff’s Explorers brought by Deputy Mitchel helped unload and setup. Dr. Jeff Idol donated his forklift and a morning unloading. Dave Fondelier and Tom Miller from Smithville Methodist Church helped price. We received help from Fred Lynch and Lynco and the Johnson Brothers which enabled us to work every day of this season.
Our club put a little “joy“ in peoples lives during a rough time. Barbara Miller, Carol Young, Penny Dorsey, Barbara Brown and Pat Matteson and Hailey made 140 Christmas wreaths that were sold on a first come, first serve basis because of the virus restrictions.
This is just a small example of Calvert County coming together for the benefit of our community.