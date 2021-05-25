I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who attended the East Coast Drifters Car Show on May 16 at the Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville.
We had 348 registered cars and, unfortunately, ran out of space on the field. It was a beautiful day for families and friends to hang out with the amazing vehicles. Children got to vote on the car they liked best and loved the free T-shirts donated by First Choice Auto LLC. Also, I want to thank the many sponsors who donated items for the goody bags, things for the auction and paid for the 94 awards presented.
In 2019 the club donated to the four local hospice organizations, Wounded Warrior, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wreaths Across America and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The club also provided meals for families in need during the holidays. We will be honored again this year to continue donating to the various charities and families during the holidays.
In 2020, the club was unable to hold their show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected our ability to donate to the local and national charities. We are honored to have such a great turn out this year, and will be able to donate generously this year.
If you would like to learn more about the club or become a member, please visit facebook.com/eastcoast.drifters, email us at East.Coast.Drifters.2013@gmail.com, or attend our monthly meetings at Bert’s Diner on the third Monday each month at 7 p.m. The East Coast Drifters is a registered 501(c)(7) charity.
Written by Gloria Dunderman of Mechanicsville, the secretary of the East Coast Drifters Car Club.