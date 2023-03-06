The importance of being earnest, scientifically speaking

Researcher Dave Secor with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science launches an acoustical sensor in hopes of detecting sturgeon in Maryland’s Marshyhope Creek.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

"Men and women of science … making sense of a mysterious world, an age-old quest that stretches from magic and shamans to modern laboratories." — from "Beautiful Swimmers Revisited," a Bay Journal film

As I verge on 15 years of teaching about the Chesapeake Bay at Salisbury University, where my grandad was a founding faculty member almost a century ago, one theme that has run throughout is this: Where we have done the science, we’ve made progress on the bay’s health. Where we haven’t, we haven’t.


Written by Tom Horton, who has written many articles and books about the Chesapeake Bay, including "Turning the Tide and Island Out of Time," and currently teaches writing and environmental topics at Salisbury University. This column originally appeared in the Bay Journal.