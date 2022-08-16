Kayak

A kayaker pauses in a shallow, narrow passage to capture an image of marsh hibiscus.

 Bay Journal photo by Dave Harp

Kayaking is such a simple and therapeutic pleasure. Shallow waters abound in the Chesapeake Bay, and car roof racks attest to its popularity. In tidal creeks, rivers and protected bays, passive glides bring nature’s envelopment. Arms work against wind and tide. Immersion and exertion shed worries in the kayak’s wake.

These skinny waters are also therapeutic for the bay itself. They are its highest-functioning habitats: nurseries for fish, beds for reefs and underwater grasses, and incubators for the forage species that sustain oysters, crabs, fish and wildlife.

Written by Dave Secor, a fisheries and environmental scientist at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Bay Journal.