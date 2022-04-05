Ask any freshwater angler about yellow perch, and the first thing they might tell you is that these beautiful golden-yellow fish with dark vertical bands represent a brand-new fishing year. That’s because they are the migratory “early birds” of the Chesapeake Bay region, with a spawning run ranging from late February to mid-March. After the long, dark months of winter, they are the first good reason for many anglers to break out the rods.
Anglers also might tell you how tasty they are; yellow perch delicate meat is a favorite bay-to-table seasonal dish.
In the bay watershed, yellow perch (Perca flavescens) are most common in the upper tributaries. They spend most of the year in brackish water and migrate to freshwater to spawn, never leaving the river system where they hatched — they merely move between brackish and freshwater. The gradual warming of water triggers spawning.
The females deposit accordion-like chains of eggs in areas of a river or stream with ample amounts of organic debris covering the bottom. One egg chain may be fertilized by as many as 25 males. Once spawning is complete, adults leave the eggs and return to brackish water.
The egg chain often attaches to underwater vegetation or bottom debris. The unusual shape of the chain allows water to swirl gently around and through it, aerating the eggs. This is essential not only to supply dissolved oxygen, but also to prevent bacteria and fungi from growing on and killing the eggs.
Eggs hatch in two to three weeks. After a few days, the larval fish begin feeding on microscopic organisms. Later, as juveniles, they will make their way to brackish waters. Males reach sexual maturity in one to three years, and females in three to four.
Yellow perch are sensitive to different environmental factors at each stage of their lives. Agricultural and urban development increases the amount of sediment, nutrients and chemicals entering streams. This same development also reduces the amount of naturally vegetated areas surrounding rivers and streams that would absorb these substances.
Excessive sediment adheres to eggs, reducing the oxygen they receive. Sedimentation can reduce hatching success or delay hatching time. The survival of larvae is also compromised when fine grains of sediment adhere to and damage sensitive gills.
A study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service looked at the reproductive success of yellow perch from bay tributaries with varying degrees of urbanization, ranked by the percentage of impervious surface, such as roads, roofs and parking lots.
The study documented abnormalities in yellow perch ovaries and testes at spawning time. The most frequent and severe problems occurred in yellow perch from the rivers within the most developed watersheds, lending credence to studies suggesting that reproductive abnormalities may be caused by contaminants in urban runoff.
Excessive nutrients affect all fish populations by altering physical characteristics of water. It also increases algae growth, robbing the water of dissolved oxygen — which can retard the growth of fish and, in some cases, kill them.
Some fish may be driven from their preferred habitat by low dissolved oxygen and increased temperatures. The changes can also reduce the populations of benthic organisms that are prey for yellow perch.
Although adult yellow perch are somewhat acid tolerant, hatchlings are sensitive to acidic conditions. Chronic exposure to even moderately acidic water can inhibit their growth and damage body organs. Young fish may even be killed outright when heavy rains result in a pulse of highly acidic water moving downstream.
Another serious problem for yellow perch — and all riverine migrators, for that matter — are barriers to spawning grounds, including dams, road culverts and gauging stations. If they are unable to get around blockages, adults will not spawn.
So, if your travels this month take you past a freshwater stream and you see a few hearty anglers along its banks or drifting along in a skiff, lines in the water, you can be all but certain they’re after yellow perch. And you can safely assume it is, at least for some of them, a late-winter tradition.
For this tradition to continue and for yellow perch to thrive, our creeks and rivers need to be free of contaminants and excessive nutrients and sediments. They need aquatic habitat with organic matter for spawning and habitat that supports the invertebrates and smaller fish they eat. They need access to upstream spawning grounds, which means removing old dams and clearing or redesigning road culverts.
Yellow perch need all of those things to survive. And we need them for the tradition to live on.