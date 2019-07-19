The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) would like to remind the public we are moving our base of operations to a temporary location while our existing building is demolished, and a new building is constructed on our property. The temporary location is the Old National Guard Armory complex located on Armory Road - between Dares Beach Road and Steeple Chase Drive. PFVFD will be fully operational from the Armory Road location effective 7 p.m. on August 8, 2019.
During this period, we ask the public to be on heightened alert for increased responding emergency vehicle activity in areas that were not previously typical. These include Armory Road between Steeple Chase Drive and Dares Beach Road, the Dares Beach/Armory Road traffic circle, Dares Beach Road/Route 4 intersection, and Steeple Chase Drive/Route 4 intersection.
PFVFD appreciates the continued support from the community, and we will continue to provide the highest levels of service to citizens during the time we reside at the temporary location.