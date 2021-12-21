President Biden presses the unvaccinated to get jab during press conference about the Omicron variant
By Joy M. Tyler
On Tuesday, December 21, President Biden held a press confidence to speak to the nation about the staggering numbers of cases that have increased throughout the country from COVID and the new Omicron variant. The news conference was timely as Biden himself was in contact with a White House staffer in the past 48 hours who tested positive for COVID. The president continues to test negative for the virus.
“Getting vaccinated is an obligation to yourself, your family and it’s your patriotic duty to get vaccinated,” Biden said in his address. “Are we going back to March of 202 when everything was shut down? Absolutely not.” He stressed that tens of millions of American’s have not gotten their boosters, yet saying, “join us.” Scientists and pharmaceutical companies have already told health officials the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are effective against Omicron in the 2 dose regime in conjunction with the booster if it’s been longer than six months since your first round of jabs have been received in conjunction with the standard precautionary measures we have all grown use to.
President Biden previously instituted the Defense Production Act, allowing stock piles of masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and other critical items to keep hospitals functioning. FEMA will create thousands of pop-up clinics around the country in underserved areas for testing next month.
“It’s your choice”, Biden said of those who are unvaccinated “But your choice affects other people. This is a choice between life and death, and it’s the only responsible thing to do.”
The administration has ordered a half billion rapid tests that will be available for free though health insurance, and a website has been created by googling “COVID tests near me” to find locations. Biden is also sending a thousand troops to expand hospital capacity with extra beds and create medical shelters to handle the influx of patients, as well as beefing up medical staff with military doctors and nurses to alleviate the crush on medial personnel, and to transport patients to other hospitals.“The strain on our hospitals is real and we have to let them know that we have their backs,” he announced.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also stated on its website that scientists are currently working with partners to gather data, conduct scientific experiments, and collect virus samples that can be studied to answer important questions about the Omicron variant.
Currently, there are record numbers of patients pouring into emergency rooms across the country in far higher numbers than during the initial COVID outbreak nearly two years ago, and experts warn the unvaccinated will continue to suffer with more severe symptoms and death.
More than 800,000 Americans have perished so far from COVID since it landed on our shores, and experts predict the number to hit a million in the coming weeks due to the high numbers of the unvaccinated combined with holiday gatherings. This year alone 400,000 Americans have died, and millions more have been left with debilitating long-term effects.