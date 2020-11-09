Puzzilla’s Top 10 movies
Citizen Kane (1941)
“One of the best movies ever made. Just revolutionary, the cinematography, the drama, the music, the suspense; they mention Rosebud and they never figure it out until the very end. Just a marvelous movie and a profound statement.”
The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
“A marvelous cast, great music, the great supporting cast and the relevance to today.”
High Noon (1952)
“Just the simplicity of it. It’s not real fancy and the violence at the end and the fact that everybody turns him down for one reason or another and he has to face them alone.”
The Godfather (1972)
“Probably the best movie of its kind ever made as far as crime is concerned. The casting and the music and the odyssey of it as far as the aspect of Italian life and how he tries to keep control of his family. It’s gory but it has relevance to the movie.”
Gone With the Wind (1939)
“Just a marvelous meaning, marvelous supporting cast, great music, great drama and has everything a romantic novel should have. It’s got to be on anybody’s list.”
City Lights (1931)
“It’s a silent film, but it speaks volumes and the story is a tender love thing.”
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)
“James Cagney is just wonderful and a stirring biography of vaudeville and the times and the music and the dancing. It’s an uplifting piece of American movie. They don’t make them like that anymore.”
Metropolis (1927)
“I liked everything. It’s just a wonderful movie about the difference in classes where you have a group of people who are underground working on machinery and those who are in the upper echelon and the eventual bonding of the two.”
Patton (1970)
“It’s got to be [the best war movie I’ve seen]. It’s a tour de force and George C. Scott could have just made that movie and quit, just like Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather.’ A superb movie about a sonofabitch who got things done.”
Fantasia (1940)
“It was just the different scenarios. It was a trend-setter and probably a little too long for children but wonderful animation and a way to introduce young people to classical music and animation.”