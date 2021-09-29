She was born in Australia and later worked in the White House. But Marie Andrews’ imprint was made on her adopted home of Calvert County.
Andrews, who was 97, died Sept. 17. Her son, Dick Andrews, told Southern Maryland News his mother spent her last days under the care of Calvert Hospice, an organization she helped found.
There were other tangibles that are evidence of her years of activism. They include the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center and St. Leonard’s Garden of Remembrance.
According to biographical information provided by her son and from a 2016 story in The Calvert Recorder marking her “retirement” from volunteer work, Andrews was 19 and employed as a bank teller when she met and married John Steward “Jack” Andrews, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, in the early 1940s. They raised five children.
The family lived in several places, including Vermont and Ohio, as Jack had careers in both education and retail. When he retired, Jack and Marie moved to Washington, D.C., with the intention of joining the Peace Corps.
Instead, Jack earned a senior position in the Peace Corps, and Marie, who had volunteered and worked on Jimmy Carter’s successful campaign for U.S. president in 1976, became a senior administrative aide in the office of the president.
During this time, the couple bought a home in the Long Beach subdivision of St. Leonard. They subsequently moved there full time.
After moving to Calvert, Marie Andrews, who, according to her son, had attained bachelor's and master's degrees in her 50s, began her involvement with the Calvert County League of Women Voters.
She told the Calvert Recorder in 2016 that she was drawn to the league because, “I found people there that had similar interests to me.”
Affiliation with the League of Women Voters then led to involvement in organizations that focused on benefitting children.
She also earlier founded a local chapter of Compassionate Friends. That involvement was prompted by the death of her oldest son, John Michael, who died in Vietnam in 1967.
“A very strong presence, so endearing as well,” Kelly Chambers, the longtime CEO of United Way of Calvert, told Southern Maryland News in describing her interactions with Andrews.
In addition to the local hospice and Compassionate Friends, Andrews help start Calvert Crusade for Children, which later became Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth. That organization folded late last year, a casualty of the COVID-19 crisis.
While involved with the crusade, Andrews played a leadership role in obtaining grant funding via America’s Promise 100 Best Communities for Youth campaign. The funds enabled many of the county’s high school students to tour colleges.
Chambers said Andrews was quite active in the agency’s Success by 6 program, which advocated for early child education.
“I know she believed that you have to start young, being prepared for school, the importance of reading to children,” Chambers said. “She believed in prevention rather than remediation.”
Dick Andrews told Southern Maryland News he hopes his mother will be remembered “as a willful woman who worked tirelessly for Calvert County’s family and youth.”