There perhaps is no better description for Arc Southern Maryland’s annual picnic than those Arc’s Director of Development Renée Seigley, “A lot of good comes out of one day.”
Sept. 11 is not only the day of the annual picnic but falls on the same day as the United Way’s Day of Caring. And the picnic is smack dab in the middle of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, so there were many reasons to celebrate despite the overly humid September day at Hallowing Point Park.
“They enjoy it. It is one of the few times that we get everybody together,” Seigley said. “Walking in I was talking with someone that was from Charles County, who I never met before.”
Arc Southern Maryland is a private 501 nonprofit organization, affiliated at the state level with The Arc Maryland and at the national level with The Arc of the United States, the world’s largest grassroots organization of, and for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The picnic provides a great opportunity for Day of Caring volunteers to get out and active with members of the Arc community. Volunteers played multiple games from tossing the football to competitive corn hole competitions, or they helped out at the karaoke tent or the design a sun catcher booth.
“We are always very thankful for our United Way volunteers,” Seigley said. “It is a core of people that come out every year. We don’t take that for granted. It is amazing.”
Also amazing are the direct support professionals that work hard for very little recognition.
“Direct support professionals work one-on-one with clients in their day-to-day living,” Seigley said. “They are the unsung heroes. They really love what they do because it doesn’t pay barely more than minimum wage.
A lot of people leave that job, but we have people that are dedicated to the people that help. They are the ones that get called out on the weekends. They are the people that will give up their own personal time and go and help. You don’t hear them complain. It is hard to find good people, and it is hard to keep them.”
