Eleanor Sylvia Goldberg was born to Gabrielle and Noah Goldberg of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 11:14 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Antonio and Carol Ricciardi of La Plata, and Jeff and Bonnie Goldberg of Moreland Hills, Ohio.
Syncere Ares Burnside was born to Janavia Burnside of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has two brothers; Aidena nd Jaxson, and two sisters; Serenity and Haven. His grandparents are Pamela and James Sorrells of Waldorf.
Javion Lamari Tibbs was born to Laketta Dorsey and Andrew Tibbs of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:19 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Francesca Marie Avila was born to Christie and Mark Avila of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:57 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long. She has a brother, Marcus. Her grandparents are William and Mibda Tuplano of The Phillipines, and Vicente and Marlyn Avila of The Phillipines.
Kaleb Ernest Nichols was born to Kimberly Andrews and Kyle Nichols of Nanjemoy at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:16 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. He has a brother, Jordan Huffman, and two sisters; Samirah Huffman and Karson Nichols. His grandparents are James and Sandy Andrews of Nanjemoy, Donna Ferguson of Hughesville, and Rick Nichols of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
Damon Linwood Kent was born to Tiffany Arnold of La Plata and Arnold Kent of Baltimore at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:14 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long. He has four brothers; Jayden Arnold, Javonte’s Kent, Earl Kent Jr. and Dequannt’e Kent, and two sisters; Miasia’i Kent and Earlisha Kent. His grandparents are Elissie and James Kent of Prince Frederick, and Debbie Gilroy of La Plata.
Ny’Asia Monet Dorsey was born to Nyesha Swailes and David Dorsey Jr. of Indian Head at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 18 inches long. She has a sister Ky’Asia. Her grandparents are Shavonne Turner of Clinton and Ronnie Swailes of Indian Head, and Mikesha Proctor and David Dorsey Sr. of La Plata.
Carlee Madison Baker was born to Charlene and Michael Baker Sr. of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:38 p.m. on Dec. 28. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long. She has seven brothers; Michael Jr., Elijah, Christian, Xzavier, Kyree, Isaiah and Bryson. Her grandparents are Jeanette and Ronald Carter, and Wanda Woodland and Webster Parran.
Derek Duane Mayo Jr. was born to Jessica and Derek Mayo of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:33 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Sabrina and Bruce Bailey of Hampton, Va., and Denise Mayo-Hinds and Wilson Hinds of Hampton, Va.
K’Nylah Ivory Copeland was born to Tyricka Green of Nanjemoy and Denzel Copeland of Frederick at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Dec. 30. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers; Khalil and Kamari Copeland. Her grandparent is Gloria Johnson of Nanjemoy.
Jaxon Lee Thompson was born to Jasmine and Jheremy Thompson of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 10:47 a.m. on Jan. 4. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has a brother, Jheremy Jr. His grandparents are Kimberly Reed and Willie Lee of Waldorf, and Margaret and Grant Thompson of Washington, D.C.
Lila Elizabeth Poissant and Ryan Joseph Poissant were born to Melissa and Noah Poissant of White Plains at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:15 and 5:40 a.m., respectively, on Jan. 5. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 inches long, while he weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. They have a sister, Olivia. Their grandparents are Tim and Theresa Ryan of New Hampton, N.Y., and Ann and Noah Poissant of Cohoes, N.Y.
Jace Daniel-Ermias Riggs was born to Jillian and Daniel Riggs Jr. of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:02 p.m. on Jan. 5. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. He has two sisters; Janai Howard and Devyn Riggs. His grandparents are Edward and Patricia Allen of Aspen Hill, and Sheila and Daniel Riggs Sr. of Lothian
Sophia Rose Clements was born to Claire and Michael Clements of Hughesville at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 12. She weighed 5 pounds, 9.8 ounces, and was 17½ inches long. She has four siblings, Jordan, Jamie, Autumn and Aiden. Her grandparents and great-grandparents are John and Michelle Salan, Lynn McCauley, Sandra Salan, Nina Whittington, Donald McCardell and Theresa Rose Clements.
Bailey Catherine Toepfer was born to Kielee and Kyle Toepfer of Port Republic at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 13. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. Her grandparents are Steve and Nancy Jenning, Bo Toepfer and Laurie Wagner.
Reese Alexander Bradshaw was born to Bailey and Johnathan Bradshaw of North Beach at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 13. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long. He has two siblings, Rowan and Autumn. His grandparents are Teresa Ibarra, Edward Weigman and Kimberly and Russell Bradshaw.
Austin Daniel Hagan Jr. was born to Jessica and Austin Hagan of Chesapeake Beach at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. His grandparents are Michelle and Jeff Hagan.
John Benedict Winkle was born to Lacie and Christian Winkle of California at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 13. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long. His grandparents are Cathie and Bill Parillo, and John and Robin Winkle.
Kaley Upton was born to Sarah and Mark Upton of Owings at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 9:46 a.m. on Jan. 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 18 inches long. She has a sister, Lilly. Her grandparents are Pattie and Daniel Holubowski, and Teresa and Thomas Upton.
Grant Thomas Francisco was born to Fallon and Jason Francisco of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:37 p.m. on Jan. 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 17¾ inches long. He has two siblings, Brooklyn and Susan. His grandparents are Catherine and Russell Selig and Lori Francisco.
Michael Edward Curry III was born to Melody and Michael Curry Jr. of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. His grandparents are Mike and Susan Curry, and Dan and Marcia Dodge.
Jacob Christopher Carnero was born to Katherine and Christopher Carnero of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:48 p.m. on Jan. 26. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Mary and Mike Hampton, and Thelma and Fred Carnero.
Hugh John Hoyt was born to Haley and Adam Hoyt of Huntingtown at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. She has three siblings, Theresa, Cecilia and Heath. His grandparents are Katie and Mike Hoyt, and Patti and John Stueckler.
June Evelyn Bell was born to Jamie and Steven Bell of Mechanicsville at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 30. She weighed 7 pounds, 6½ ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has three siblings; Jordan, Jamilynn, Jayna and Jase. Her grandparents are John and Cindy Perrell, Donna and Bobby Bell, and Norma Jean Henderson.
Mason Ward Showalter was born to Gina and Michael Showalter of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 8:11 a.m. on Feb. 1. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Finley. His grandparents are Sally and David Showalter, Gary and Phyllis Regotti, Nancy Regotti and Ron Zaycer.
Karley Kalnoskas was born to Melinda and Daryl of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 2. She weighed 10 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has two brothers, Derek and Ryan. Her grandparents are Vincent and Paula Schwallenberg, and Debra and Denis Kalnoskas.
Rocco Josiah Gousy was born to Katera and Jason Gousy of Leonardtown at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 2. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Eyvette and Mark Hones, and Tammie and Robert Gousy.
Savannah was born to Samantha Magill and Zachary Sullivan of Friendship at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:08 p.m. on Feb. 4. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. Her grandparents are Michelle and Richard Magill, and Tammy Boyer.
Hailey Matthews was born to Emily and Joshua Mattyhews of Brandywine at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 8:27 a.m. on Feb. 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has three siblings; Lilly, Jacob and Elliot.
Mackenzie Claire Moreland was born to Ashley and Matthew Moreland of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 11:57 a.m. on Feb. 6. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.