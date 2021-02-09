Eli Patrick Matthews was born to Hannah and Thomas Matthews II of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:44 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Thomas.
Boen P. Mattingly was born to Jenna and Kyle Mattingly of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:17 a.m. on Jan. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21¾ inches long. He has a brother, Sawyer. His grandparents are Jackie and Gene Mozingo, and Nancy and John Mattingly.
Rylie June Back was born to Chelsie and Custer Back III of JB Andrews at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 6. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19½ inches long. Rylie has a sibling Sadie. Her grandparents are Steve and Terri Gates, and Debbie and Custer Back, Jr.
Ellie Ember Acosta Gonzalez was born to Lucia A. Gonzalez Goyco and Edgardo L. Acosta Ramos of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 7. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a sister, Suki Amy Acosta Gonzalez. Her grandparents are Liza Goyco and Jose Gonzalez, and Olga Ramos and Edgardo Acosta.
Selina Melissa Kyle Pope was born to Elizabeth and Christopher Pope of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 8. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. Her grandparents are Melissa Schaufele and David Thompson, and Terry and Victor Pope.
Harper Rose Austin was born to Hayley Golden and Christopher Austin of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 13. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. Her grandparents are Lisa Stallings, and Teresa and Joshua Austin.
Waylen Robert Jones was born to Kayla Thomas and Brian Jones of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:46 a.m. on Jan. 14. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. His grandparents are Trisha and Bryan Thomas Sr., Frankie Jones and Kim Finamore.
Tegan Marie Miller was born to Camryn Evans and Anthony Miller of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 16. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. Her grandparents are Stephanie and Kenneth Wells, and Tracy Bowles.
Kellen Matthew Thompson was born to Elizabeth and Matthew Thompson of White Plains at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 21. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19¾ inches long. He has a sister, Emerson.
Rocco Joseph Ley was born to Suzanne Casolaro Ley and John Ley at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Rocco has two brothers, Gus and Frankie Ley. His grandparents are Anthony and Jennifer Casolaro, Erica Hadley, and Frank and Jeanne Ley.
Andrew Emery Menseck was born to Menseck and Christopher Menseck of North Beach at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:11 a.m. on Jan. 26. He weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22½ inches long. His grandparents are Ron and Sue Emery, Celeste Menseck, and Richard and Barb Menseck.
Autumn Rose Guy was born to Lauren and Billy Guy of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:53 p.m. on Jan. 31. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. She has a brother, Trevor. Her grandparents are Kim and Warren Jeffries, Scott and Becky Dayton, and Cindy and Howie Guy.