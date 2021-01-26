CCNPP looking for feedback
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management Division is working with staff from the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant to encourage residents, especially those who live south of Prince Frederick, to take part in a short emergency planning survey before March 31. Information gathered from the survey will help improve local emergency management strategies and future emergency responses. The survey should be taken once per household and by those 18 years of age or older. To take the survey, go to http://CCNPPsurvey.kld.engineering. For more information, contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2302 or OEM@calvertcountymd.gov.
W2W meeting planned
Women to Women will hold its virtual monthly meeting noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. The guest speaker will be Lt. Everett West who will discuss business scams. The cost is $10, free for chamber members. For more information or to register, go to www.calvertchamber.org
Blood drive scheduled
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in front of O’Gannigan’s Irish Pub in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. To make an appointment, call 443-481-4215 or for more information, call 410-610-9939.
Free hosting webinar scheduled
Premier Virtual will host a free webinar titled “How to Successfully Host & Market a Virtual Career Fair” 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 9. Premier Virtual CEO Steve Edwards and a panel of current clients will discuss the best practices for hosting and marketing your event. For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-successfully-host-market-a-virtual-career-fair-tickets-137927993341.